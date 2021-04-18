Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $55,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 483.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CACC. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.20.

CACC stock opened at $374.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.54 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.