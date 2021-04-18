Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 74,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.96% of FLIR Systems worth $55,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,047,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.