Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 281,957 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,957 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $57,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after buying an additional 3,220,230 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 556,128 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,566,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The New York Times by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,720,000 after buying an additional 380,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

The New York Times stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.