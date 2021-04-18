Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,565 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.85% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $57,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,895,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 68,187 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.