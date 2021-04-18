Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.83% of Dine Brands Global worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,411,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $7,773,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

