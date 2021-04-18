district0x (DNT) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, district0x has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One district0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a total market cap of $178.73 million and approximately $58.95 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00067166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.78 or 0.00679822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00038589 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

