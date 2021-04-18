Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DNHBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dnb Asa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.12%. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.