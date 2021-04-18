DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 171,015 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Solar were worth $54,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Solar by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $22,851,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In other First Solar news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

