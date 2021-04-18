DnB Asset Management AS Buys 73,256 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,256 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,548 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

