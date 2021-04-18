DnB Asset Management AS Has $247.54 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,430 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $247,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.08. The company has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.