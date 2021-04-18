DnB Asset Management AS Has $34.33 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.30% of Diamondback Energy worth $34,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.34.

FANG opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

