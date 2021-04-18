DnB Asset Management AS Has $70.76 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,397 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.15% of Dollar General worth $70,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $216.74 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $172.66 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average of $206.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

