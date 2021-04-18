DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 269,176 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.37% of Sunrun worth $45,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.