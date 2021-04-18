DnB Asset Management AS Sells 575,282 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 575,282 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.7% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $98,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 102,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

