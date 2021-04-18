Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to announce sales of $20.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the lowest is $20.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $91.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $94.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,166,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,294,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,961,000.

DCBO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.33. Docebo has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

