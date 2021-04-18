Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,012 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,012 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of FB opened at $306.18 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $871.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

