DopeCoin Trading 62.1% Higher This Week (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. DopeCoin has a market cap of $451,680.74 and approximately $27,252.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

