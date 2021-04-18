Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00280314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.10 or 0.00719490 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,495.55 or 1.00253535 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.44 or 0.00845214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

