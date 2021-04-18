DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.56 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $72.76 million and $3.56 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $70.23 or 0.00123560 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00278417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004346 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00716706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,577.74 or 0.99542704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.27 or 0.00846739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,053 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

