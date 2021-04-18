Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCO. Truist raised Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of DCO opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $736.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

