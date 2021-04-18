Dusk Network (DUSK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.09 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $116.84 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00069422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.07 or 0.00682516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00088725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038985 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

