DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.65 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

