eBoost Price Hits $0.0950 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $3,585.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.66 or 0.00472316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

