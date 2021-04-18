Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank raised its position in Ecolab by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Ecolab by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ecolab by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,273,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.15. The stock had a trading volume of 725,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $168.56 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

