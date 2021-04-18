Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.15. The stock had a trading volume of 725,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,428. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

