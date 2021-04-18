Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,281 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 91,168 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $79,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,710 shares of company stock worth $16,204,309 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA opened at $141.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

