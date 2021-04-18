Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $$7.20 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Elior Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.20.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

