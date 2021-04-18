Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Elior Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $$7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.