Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,431. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $139.33 and a 12 month high of $230.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

