Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $65.01. 5,307,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

