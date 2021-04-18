EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 139.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,922,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,789 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 408,248 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 313,093 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMKR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.