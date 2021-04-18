Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 108,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $4,828,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.