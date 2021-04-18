Emirex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.56 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and $644,191.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emirex Token has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.49 or 0.00674980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

EMRX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

