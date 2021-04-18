Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Short Interest Up 44.6% in March

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENBL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENBL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 592,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.