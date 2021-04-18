Energi (NRG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.79 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Energi has a market cap of $138.66 million and $6.79 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $3.48 or 0.00006362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00050447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00327408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.48 or 0.03318709 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,798,316 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

