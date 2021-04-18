Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,370,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 24,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

