Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN) fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 137.60 ($1.80). 242,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 631,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.80 ($1.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £505.30 million and a PE ratio of -275.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.07.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

