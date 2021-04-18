ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 1,114 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

