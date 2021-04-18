ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 4,196 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 16.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $217.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $216.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

