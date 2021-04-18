ETHplode (ETHPLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,800.95

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, ETHplode has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $73,800.95 and $50.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00068419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00677178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00088565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038722 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

