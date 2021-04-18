Evercore ISI Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $110.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $101.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,493 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Jet Capital Investors L P boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 258.3% during the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

