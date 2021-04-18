Expanse Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $57,341.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,985.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,211.20 or 0.03949583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.00483243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $926.46 or 0.01654816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00591227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.44 or 0.00572364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.00442971 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

