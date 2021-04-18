Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 4.6% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

