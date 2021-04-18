Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Cut by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Facebook stock opened at $306.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

