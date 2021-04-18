Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRFHF shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS FRFHF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.88. 8,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,982. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $223.52 and a one year high of $463.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.