Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 102 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

