Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Fathom worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,443,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTHM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FTHM opened at $32.37 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

