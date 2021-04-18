Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.