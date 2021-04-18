FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,214 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.