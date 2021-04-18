FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $239.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.54. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $239.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

